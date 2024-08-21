Vendors Seize On DNC As Marketing Opportunity For New Products

Partisan vendors are capitalizing on the DNC to unveil new products and partnerships they hope will gain traction with clients as the cycle enters its final stretch.

DSPolitical was the latest vendor to make an announcement around the convention in Chicago. The company unveiled a new partnership with Beeswax, FreeWheel’s DSP, that’s meant to help clients better target voters on their TVs.

According to the company, the arrangement “provides DSPolitical with the ability to unlock capabilities and match voter file data to sophisticated household-level identifiers via the FreeWheel Identity Network, significantly enhancing the accuracy and scale of voter-targeted Connected TV (CTV) advertising.”

Mark Jablonowski, DSPolitical’s president, put it this way: “It simply means you will be able to serve more ads to small audiences at scale.”

By enabling significantly more addressable inventory, he added, DSPolitical found “a way to be more efficient with your media dollar.”

Jablonowski also noted that the partnership was some 18 months in the making, and simply came to fruition in time for the DNC: “The timing just happened to work out well.”

They’re not the only vendor whose team arrived in Chicago with new wares to tout. TargetSmart, which is looking to capture its own share of CTV/OTT ad dollars with a new ad platform unveiled earlier this month, announced an exclusive partnership with Magnite last week. And it too was a partnership designed to provide inventory access to Democratic campaigns and groups.

“Magnite’s scale and direct relationships with publishers bring campaigns and causes closer to the inventory they want to advertise across,” TargetSmart CEO Lindsey Schuh Cortes said in a release announcing the partnership. “We expect the benefits of this closer access to result in higher match rates and faster deal set up resulting in reaching more voters at the speed that political advertising requires.”

Even startups have looked to capitalize on the attention generated by the party’s nominating convention — the first in-person national gathering of Democrats in eight years. For instance, BattlegroundAI unveiled its AI-powered script writing platform on the eve of the DNC kickoff with CEO Maya Hutchinson hitting the ground in Chicago to demo the product.

“We want to make this accessible. We want to teach people about it, to show people the use cases, to really provide insights and resources on it in a helpful way,” Hutchinson told C&E in a recent interview.

“Traditionally the spend for a bulk of advertising takes place in the lead-up to September, Labor Day, and then towards November,” she noted about the timing of her product launch. “I think we’re going to see even higher influx of spend” this cycle.