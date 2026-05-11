What Campaigns Need to Know About Direct Mail in 2026

By Max Greenwood

Political direct mail still matters.

That’s the main takeaway from a comprehensive new study from the American Association of Political Consultants and the U.S. Postal Service, making the case that, in an era of increasing fragmentation and rapidly developing technology, physical mail stands out.

“As campaigns contend with fragmented attention and rising digital skepticism, direct mail continues to serve as a trusted, powerful advertising channel for reaching voters,” the study reads.

Here are a few takeaways:

1. Direct mail cuts through the noise better than digital channels.

In an era of text message fatigue and social media overload, the study makes the case that physical mail stands out.

Sixty-seven percent of surveyed gubernatorial and mayoral voters in 2025 said direct mail impacted their opinions of candidates, according to the survey – a substantial jump from 51 percent of national voters surveyed in 2024.

Voters also reported significantly less advertising fatigue from mail than from phone calls, text messages or digital ads. Fifty-five percent of surveyed gubernatorial voters felt the amount of political mail they received was “just right.”

2. Timing and personalization are everything.

The data is clear: voters want mail early and they want it to feel relevant to them.

Ninety percent of surveyed gubernatorial voters agreed it is important mail pieces speak to them personally on the issues they care most about, compared to 78 percent of national voters in 2024.

The economy topped the list of issues voters most wanted addressed, followed by healthcare and social issues. Campaigns that start mailing early and maintain a steady cadence — especially in the final month — are best positioned to influence decision-making before voters head to the polls, the study argues.

3. Voters trust mail more than other channels.

In an environment where misinformation concerns are running high, direct mail has a credibility edge.

Seventy-seven percent of surveyed gubernatorial voters said they perceive political mail to be more factual and less likely to include misleading or false information than other political advertising channels.

And in an era of growing artificial intelligence usage and a fragmented media ecosystem, mail has an authenticity advantage, the study shows. Fifty-four percent of surveyed gubernatorial voters said they trust the authenticity of images and quotes in mail pieces more than those in other advertising channels.

4. Mail works best as part of an integrated strategy.

The report isn’t arguing campaigns should go all-in on mail and abandon digital. Rather, it argues that the two work better together.

Sixty-eight percent of surveyed gubernatorial voters agreed political mail reinforces information they saw on other advertising channels. Tools like USPS Informed Delivery email previews and QR codes on mail pieces are increasingly helping campaigns bridge the physical-digital divide.

One campaign consultant quoted in the study put it plainly: “Direct mail is a critical part of the communications strategy for a campaign. […] Outside of TV, mail is the most effective way to get people to turn out.”

The bottom line: The study makes the case that, with voter attention fragmented and digital skepticism rising heading into 2026, campaigns that overlook direct mail may be leaving one of their most trusted voter touchpoints on the table.