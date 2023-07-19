Bridging the Gap: Harnessing the Power of Direct Mail in the Digital Age

The shifting political landscape has led to a growing trend and interest in leveraging direct mail as a powerful tool to enhance digital political advertising outreach. As campaigns face new and evolving challenges on digital advertising channels – including targeting limitations and rising costs to ensure impact as well as increased skepticism among voters – political consultants are seeking new avenues to optimize their campaign performance.



In a recent webinar, sponsored by the United States Postal Service, a panel of political consultants discussed the resurgence of direct mail in political campaigns as well as the pivotal role it has within the media mix and explored how political campaigns can effectively harness voter trust in direct mail to reinforce messaging on other political advertising channels.