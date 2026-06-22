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Protecting Voting Rights: Progressive Tech Has a Direct Mail Solution

The communities most affected by the recent Supreme Court Louisiana v. Callais ruling on voting rights are essential to Democratic victories up and down the ballot in November.

But more troubling than Louisiana’s congressional map getting struck down is the fact this ruling came at time when outreach to the Rising American Electorate (women, young people, and people of color) has been systematically deprioritized. Rebuilding this community’s connection to the political process will require sustained engagement.

It can start now with direct mail.

Civitech’s direct mail voter registration and GOTV programs are the most advanced and affordable in the progressive space (we proved it, check it out). With these programs, campaigns and groups can run registration and GOTV efforts that meet people where they are — consistently and at scale.

In a post-Callais United States, where minority communities face increasingly diluted political representation, knowing exactly where unregistered voters are, and how to best reach them, is imperative. With Civitech’s nationwide voter file, organizations can identify registration gaps in targeted districts and deploy outreach programs quickly.

We can also help visualize real-time outreach efforts across a number of different states or jurisdictions.

Our RunningMate platform aggregates and presents the data needed to allocate resources, identify supporters, and turn a win number into an actionable plan. It’s campaign management software that comes paired with many of the best data and outreach tools in the progressive tech space.

RunningMate can be helpful for finding unregistered voters and determining how to target them between now and November. Interested in a free platform demo? Reach out here to schedule one today.

Ethan Long is the Senior Content Manager at Civitech, a software company providing political technology infrastructure for progressive campaigns and organizations. Jiana Javier-Ramos is Civitech’s Content Specialist.