Industry Voices

Political SMS Solved Scale. But Not Replies

By Thomas Carroll

Texting is no longer experimental. It’s a standard line item in political campaign budgets.

Teams assume it will sit alongside digital ads and field programs because it reliably reaches voters where they actually look. Campaigns have largely figured out how to send at scale: lists are scrubbed, vendors are registered. Most teams understand 10DLC registration requirements and carrier filtering well enough to avoid obvious mistakes. If delivery dips, someone knows which process to check.

Where things still get complicated is what happens once voters answer back.

Two-way texting sounds simple in theory. A message gets sent out, replies come in and the campaign responds. But replies are not all the same and rarely arrive as expected. One voter might ask for a polling location. Another might challenge a policy position. And someone else might send a message that reads like an opt-out but does not use the standard keywords. Occasionally, there is even something that raises a safety or compliance concern.

The early replies feel manageable, and a few staff members can easily jump in. But then volume builds, hundreds turn into thousands and the queue grows faster than anyone expected. At that point, the campaign shifts from outreach to triage, often without having designed a system in place to handle all the inbounds.

Compliance does not pause during that shift. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act governs consent and opt-out obligations for text messaging, and campaigns have faced significant financial exposure for failing to comply with those requirements. Carrier oversight has also tightened through 10DLC registration frameworks administered by the Campaign Registry, which means opt-out processing and traffic patterns are subject to scrutiny beyond the campaign’s internal review. Those guardrails are necessary, but they also raise the stakes when reply handling breaks down.

It is easy to measure delivery. Dashboards can show how many texts were sent and how many numbers were valid. Industry estimates regularly cite SMS open rates above 90 percent, which helps explain why texting remains so attractive as a channel.

But high delivery or open rates do not reflect whether inbound responses are being handled intelligently. Delivery is infrastructure. Engagement is interpretation. That distinction matters more than most teams anticipate. A high delivery rate may look like success, but it says nothing about whether supporters were identified, volunteers were followed up with or frustrated voters were handled carefully enough to avoid escalation.

When reply volume climbs, every inbound message becomes a decision point: who owns it, how quickly it is reviewed and whether it needs to be logged, escalated or closed out.

Throwing more people at the problem is not always the answer. Reply handling is uneven work. One message requires a straightforward factual response, the next may require nuance and another may carry compliance implications. In heated races, tone matters as much as content. A rushed answer can create more damage than no answer at all. There is also a trust dimension that campaigns underestimate.

SMS works because it feels direct. When voters start to feel like no one is actually reading their messages, that advantage fades. Automation can help manage volume, but transparency matters. If a voter asks who is responding, clarity builds credibility, whereas avoidance undermines it.

Additionally, in large programs, even a small percentage of replies can translate into thousands of inbound messages in a short window. Those replies shape voter perception more than the original broadcast ever will, and they influence whether someone feels engaged or dismissed.

Political texting matured quickly because campaigns focused on outbound scale. The next phase of maturity is operational discipline around inbound volume. That requires planning for reply workflows before volume hits, assigning clear ownership and treating reply management as part of core campaign operations rather than an afterthought.

Sending messages at scale is no longer the differentiator. Managing what comes back is where campaigns are still learning.

Thomas Carroll is the co-founder and CEO of Convos (formerly PubsSent), a two-way conversational AI-powered SMS platform that enables political strategists, campaign teams, nonprofits, and cause-based organizations to deliver personalized, fact-based voter conversations at national scale in high-pressure, high-stakes environments.

