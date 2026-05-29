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Redistricting 2026: How Real-Time Voter and Address Data Prevent GOTV Nightmares and Unlock New Donor Universes

Melissa Data is using real-time data quality monitoring to reduce direct mail waste by up to 15 percent for some clients.

By C&E Staff

The redistricting chaos of 2026 has left campaigns with voter outreach and donor prospecting challenges. Newly drawn boundaries combined with the natural migration of Americans moving for work or family will mean that real-time data could be a differentiator this cycle, especially when campaigns move into GOTV. Melissa Data’s Greg Brown explains how campaigns can invest now to create the right data infrastructure for their race.

C&E: Talk a little bit about the backend investment that you guys are making to get data updated in real time.

Brown: After we acquired Cicero Data a couple years ago, we were able to deploy industry-leading, address-to-district matching technology. We’re constantly verifying legislative and election official data for districts. That allows us to convert street addresses into precise rooftop geocodes and match those crisply to ever-evolving district maps. It’s literally down to the house, way better than old zip-code matching.

With mid-decade redistricting reshaping boundaries ahead of the 2026 elections, thousands of voters are suddenly moved into new districts overnight. On top of that, about 28 million Americans change addresses every year through normal life moves. Campaigns end up with outdated voter files, undeliverable mail, wasted GOTV dollars, and lost donor opportunities. Without almost real-time information about these districts, it’s very challenging to get the message out, get out the vote, or prospect donors. That’s exactly why we built the Melissa Alert Service, to continuously monitor and update addresses so every list reflects the new political map in real time.

C&E: What about when, say, a college-aged child leaves the home, are you able to track that move?



Brown: Yes. We know changes to an address that are happening, whether it’s a zip code change, a residence or a business, who’s living at that address at any given time. We’re able to combine all of that into verified voter data, including all of the contact information associated with that individual, up-to-date email addresses as well as mobile and landline phones.

Melissa provides access to 145 million verified U.S. voter records with postal, phone, and email data that’s cleaned and enriched using official USPS sources. When paired with the Melissa Alert Service, campaigns get real-time Change of Address (COA) updates and property transaction alerts. So even voters shifted by redistricting or who simply moved, like that college kid heading off to school, stay reachable. No more guessing who lives where in the new district lines.

C&E: So you’re talking about the difference between getting the address right and getting the right person at the right address.



Brown: Exactly, and I would add: at the right time. The Melissa Alert Service delivers proactive, real-time alerts for every address change, COA covering the last 48 months via NCOALink, deceased records, and more.

Instead of waiting for periodic NCOA runs, you receive instant email or webhook notifications the moment a voter moves. This keeps GOTV mail and canvassing lists 95%+ deliverable, dramatically reducing waste and ensuring your message actually reaches the people who need to vote. It’s a secure cloud portal where you can upload your voter list and then segment those campaigns. Set-it-and-forget-it until you need the latest version.

C&E: What’s the strategic application of this data for campaigns?



Brown: It’s not just about being able to acquire that real-time information on voters, it’s also about segmenting it. Once it’s segmented, our real-time data quality monitoring process ensures you’re not wasting people’s time or your campaign’s budget. Redistricting and normal mobility constantly bring new people into your target districts. The Alert Service automatically flags new movers, updated addresses, property transactions and individuals that are deceased, letting you instantly append fresh contact data and uncover high-value donors who just entered your universe. Campaigns using the service report expanding their donor pool without extra manual research, turning redistricting from a headache into a fundraising opportunity.

C&E: Why is the real-time element so important to Melissa?



Brown: Traditional NCOA is basically a one-time snapshot that quickly goes stale. Melissa Alert Service provides continuous, real-time monitoring with instant alerts, so your lists stay current every single day, not just the day after an NCOA run.

For agencies juggling multiple campaigns during the fast-moving 2026 redistricting cycle, this means dramatically lower costs, higher deliverability, and the ability to react immediately instead of playing catch-up. Think: new donors that are coming into a district, or people that are leaving a district, being able to capture that at a daily rate is really a game changer.

C&E: How do you work with data modelers?



Brown: You’ve got to get the contact data about the individual right first before you can really model off of it. Then we have a lot of enhancements that we provide: demographic information, lifestyle and psycho-analytics that can be applied to it. We also have lookalike reports that can be done.

We can match your house file to other individuals in the target region that you have. Of course, once you do all that data modeling, you’ve got to make sure that you deliver the results. That comes with having correct addresses, callable telephone numbers and valid emails, that’s where we excel.

The Alert Service supports unlimited tables in a single secure cloud portal, so one agency can maintain separate voter files, donor lists, prospect lists, and volunteer databases for every campaign it serves. Real-time monitoring and one-click exports mean list management is effortless, no more duplicating efforts or running separate batch processes for each client.

C&E: How much efficiency can be gained by using the platform?



Brown: You’re significantly reducing undeliverable-as-addressed mail, typically catching around 4% of records through address changes and related flags, with overall deliverability improvements often ranging from 3-to-15 percent depending on list quality and freshness. Postage, handling, and the production of those assets are very costly for campaigns. We help slash that waste dramatically, and then ensure that a campaign can follow up with a text or email to a verified mobile phone number or email address after a mail piece is delivered so you enhance the impact.

It’s simple and powerful: upload your voter or donor list once via the web portal or API, set custom alerts for address changes, COA, deceased status, property transactions, or natural disasters. The service runs continuous USPS-verified monitoring in the background. You receive instant alerts and can export a freshly updated, deduplicated, and segmented list with a single click, ready for mail, phone, or digital outreach.

C&E: The data quality is the key here.



Brown: It’s an investment in your bottom line across all of your campaigns, especially when you can scale it. And that’s what’s really nice about the Melissa Alert Service. You may have multiple campaigns, but we’ll keep your lists up-to-date no matter how many states you’re operating in. And all of that’s done automatically. Agencies tell us it becomes their single source of truth across every campaign, turning redistricting chaos into a competitive advantage.

C&E: Is there any compliance risk for campaigns working in states with data privacy laws?



Brown: There’s no risk of leakage from a privacy standpoint. Additionally, we’re SOC 2 Type 2 certified, which means we adhere to the strictest security standards on our server infrastructure, our cloud storage, all of that. We’re also a FedRAMP authorized cloud service provider, so we’re meeting the strictest standards for federal government agencies.

You get the most accurate starting voter file, plus ongoing real-time updates, deduplication, and segmentation — all in one platform. The result: cleaner mailings that meet USPS CASS/DPV standards, fewer returned pieces, stronger GOTV turnout, and fresher donor lists that drive higher contributions.

Greg Brown is the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Melissa Data, a leading global provider of contact data quality, address verification, and identity verification solutions.