Will CTV/OTT Advertising Decide Your Election?

As campaigns move into a GOTV phase with their paid advertising, one vendor has a bold prediction: channel selection could decide the outcome of your race.

“The most bullish case has CTV swaying this election,” said Tony Marlow, chief marketing officer for LG Ad Solutions. “I give that context to say, if you were trying to put a message in front of a likely voter, you should be in streaming environments.”

Marlow certainly has a horse in the advertising channel race. Still, he says the data points to audiences being accepting of political ads in a streaming environment. “They’re telling us that they’re open to seeing this political-style advertising within this environment,” he said.

One upsell campaigns should consider over the next few weeks: dynamic creative optimization, which means using data to alter either the look of the messaging or the message within the ad and match it to who the audience is, whether that’s say, Black voters or voters in a certain geography.

“We’ve seen this within mobile and digital environments in previous election cycles,” Marlow said. “We know the customization has been possible in other online ads, but … this is the first time we’ll see that type of specificity, that type of granularity within connected environments.”

LG noted that inventory remains available — even in highly contested, low-population states like Montana and Nevada. That said, they recommend placing buys sooner than later “as inventory will tighten in key states as we get closer to Election Day.”