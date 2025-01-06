6 Consultant Predictions for 2025

Less than a week into the New Year, practitioners are wondering how the current trend lines will play out. Will AI tools permanently change how campaigns operate? Is grassroots fundraising heading for a prolonged dip? Will conglomeration continue to be the way for firms to compete in an increasingly tight market?

To help get some clarity on these pressing questions, we’ve assembled a panel of practitioners from across the industry to gaze into the future and tell us what they see.

Here are their predictions for the next 12 months:

Shannon Chatlos, partner, strategy & digital, Strategic Partners & Media, LLC

The AI revolution continues, transitioning towards more industry-specific tools. Expect custom AI platforms to gain traction within our sector. They’ll enhance task efficiency, foster collaboration, and enable strategies finely tuned to our industry’s unique demands. Companies will prioritize developing tailored AI solutions essential to maintaining a strategic edge.

More Audio Placements will come with More Audience Insights and Attributes: A substantial increase in media buying for podcasts and streaming audio to influence the newly elected administration and the 119th Congress will happen if audio companies/vendors provide deeper insights into audience demographics and attributes.

Amplifying Thought Leaders vs Paid Influencers: Contrary to the fleeting trend of paid influencers in the 2024 general election, there will be greater value placed in amplifying thought leadership and informed opinion pieces. Aligning messaging with credible voices that resonate with your organization’s values and policy objectives is poised to achieve more sustainable and impactful outcomes. A strategic focus on leveraging media campaigns that elevate thought leaders over generic influencers will be a key consideration.

Quinn Huckeba, head copywriter, Politicoin

For political fundraising in 2025, Republicans have their work cut out for them. The American People spoke loud and clear on November 5th and retained the House, flipped the Senate, and claimed every swing state in the battle for the Presidency. They’ve done their duty to the politician, and this year it’s going to be on the politician to prove to people why they need continued financial support.

The people feel empowered, and it’s likely they’ll use their pocketbooks as their metaphorical stamp of approval, and disapproval, with a strong preference to withhold – “I got you there, now it’s all up to you.”

Republican campaigns in 2025 would be wise to run A/B testing on messaging and tone, as well as to pose frequent surveys and approval polls to donors and voters alike to ensure the American People continue to stay engaged and at the forefront of the American Political System.

Jordan Lieberman, CEO, Powers Interactive

Tighter margins will define 2025 in our market, forcing many to rethink strategies, staff, and spending. As the sizzle fades on even the most exciting CTV inventory, advertisers will pivot to alternative channels. Newsletter ads, already on the rise, will take a larger share of budgets.

The workforce is also evolving. As the first generation of political professionals retire, the demand for data nerds will only grow. But it’s not just pure intelligence — it’s those with the ability to translate big concepts to reptilian brains that will run the show.

Meanwhile, consolidation will sweep through agencies. Establishment GOP shops will have to compete in a more crowded and cost-sensitive market. Only the most agile firms will survive.

Finally, traditional media will continue its descent into a crowded basket of voter contact tactics. Linear cable and its hangers-on will suffer further as advertisers prioritize digital channels that offer better targeting and agility.

Katie Harbath, CEO, Anchor Change

2025 is going to be a rebuilding and foundational setting year. With the information environment continuing to change rapidly over the coming years, the organizations that take this time to prepare to adapt quickly and pivot will set themselves up for the most success over the coming years.

From AI changing how people consume information to the continued rise of influencers and the decline of trust in traditional media 2025 will be the year to building the infrastructure and relationships needed to connect with voters on their terms in the midterms and 2028 presidential race. Also, keep an eye on the geopolitics of tech as the U.S. and other countries compete to stay on top of innovating tech safely.

David Mowery, chairman, Pathfinder Public Affairs

Opportunity abounds because so much is in flux. Even the Trump transition is so much less frenetic and so much more sure-footed and professional this time – which has the potential opposition frozen and not quite sure of what will work. This will let those in the industry who can sell big ideas and or safe harbor move pieces around the chess board in unanticipated ways.

The people at the top of the industry will continue to retcon their strategy and tactics to make it look like they knew what they were doing the whole time.

[________] will be the “new video texting” which remains code for “this hasn’t filtered all the way down to the point where every campaign does it effectively.”

Both sides will push up against the reality of governing with One-Sided Government with slim margins in DC — keeping their base happy while having to do some give and take to get anything done.

Someone will try to step up in a big way as a potential third party candidate and get big coverage but ultimately fizzle out. (The Mark Cuban Stalking Horse Theory)

An unexpected result in one of the big Gov races will have one side touting their realignment advantage or proclaiming News of their demise being greatly exaggerated.

Cheryl Hori, founder, Pacific Campaign House

In 2024, Democrats lost more than the top of the ticket: we lost the pop culture war. From Joe Rogan, Charlie Kirk, and Ben Shapiro to micro-influencers, Republicans proved their media investments effectively moved American culture – and Democrats are going to be scrambling to keep pace in 2025.

My shop has always pushed its clients to invest in new platforms to showcase creative that doesn’t feel like a cookie cutter political ad. And yet, so many Democrats continued to pour hundreds of millions into print ads, direct mail, and tired face-to-camera, minute-long narratives. Republicans, on the other hand, were leaning into TikTok trends, podcast sponsorships, and viral content creators who blurred the lines between entertainment and advocacy.

For Democrats, the challenge in 2025 isn’t just about messaging; it’s about infrastructure. It’s about building loyalty on platforms that meet audiences where they are, investing in creators who align with progressive values, and letting go of the tightly controlled top-down messaging that has defined our media strategies for decades. To win back the culture, Democrats need to embrace decentralization, empower grassroots digital storytellers, and innovate at the speed of culture rather than playing catch-up to it.

2025 will be a year of investment for Democrats. And the midterms will be fought in the algorithmic trenches of YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. The party that owns the cultural narrative will ultimately own the political one.