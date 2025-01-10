Is Cable The Biggest Loser of 2024?

Media buyers are souring on cable and data increasingly supports shifting budget into other content channels — namely, streaming. Ratings for cable networks continued their decline in 2024, according to Nielsen data, while at the same time voters’ streaming viewership increased. Just this week a survey by the non-profit Center for Campaign Innovation found:

“With fewer than half of voters exclusively watching live linear TV, streaming platforms have become essential for campaign messaging. The widespread adoption of streaming services spans demographics – nearly all voters under 50 and most seniors access at least one platform that accepts political advertising.”

Media buyers moving away from cable say it’s not just about its effectiveness for reaching voters. “I don’t know if I’m going to buy much spot cable in markets going forward,” OnMessage’s Brad Todd recently told C&E. “I think the price has gotten out of control.”

Todd noted that despite cable networks’ decreasing viewerships, pricing for placements isn’t dropping accordingly. Still, Todd was willing to make an exception for some content that airs on cable networks.

Sports is the exception, he said.

“I don’t think you can buy enough live sports,” Todd added. “That’s my approach now.”