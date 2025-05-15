Sponsored

Introducing FUSE: The Next Frontier in Personalized Texts

By Phil Gordon

Voters are drowning in generic texts that look exactly like everyone else’s. The average voter gets bombarded with the same cookie-cutter “Hi [First Name]” that gets easily ignored.

Field merge technology was our first breakthrough. It proved personalization worked.

When campaigns combined personalized text with visuals, engagement didn’t just improve—it exploded.

This insight sparked the question: what if we could personalize the images themselves?

Enter FUSE. It personalizes every frame of a GIF with field-merged text. Think donation asks, polling locations, event details—each frame animated with a custom field. This personalization instantly captures attention, drives significantly higher engagement, and delivers measurable results.

FUSE is currently available as a special-access feature. See it for yourself at prompt.io/fuse.

Phil Gordon is the Founder and CEO at Prompt.io. Prompt.io️ is the winning and influence engine that empowers organizations to deliver highly effective and engaging customer experiences via text messaging for campaigns, marketing, sales, and service. Phil is also a published author, World Poker Tour champion, and professional TV analyst.

