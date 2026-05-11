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Why Direct Mail Will Play Kingmaker Again This Midterm Cycle

By Dave Lewis

The 2026 election cycle will be the most expensive midterm in history in terms of ad spending. This volume of paid media alone would present a challenge for campaigns and groups trying to break through.



This year, though, there’s an added hurdle in the form of artificial intelligence tools, which have been fully integrated into most campaigns for the first time. As a result, many voters will be bombarded with an unprecedented amount of digital advertising and social media content.

This new digital media world relies on campaigns’ investment in data and data modeling. But that investment can translate into the real world, too, with direct mail. In fact, mail will remain the strongest channel for delivering your message and ensuring it is seen. Now, it’s not inexpensive and involves some complexity, managing multiple campaigns across multiple vendors. Our company, SnailWorks, is positioned to help you organize your efforts and gain maximum efficiency. More on that later. Let’s start with how direct mail is adapted perfectly for 2026:

Targeting New Districts



This year’s redistricting makes targeting a real headache and campaigns relying on geo-targeting for their digital spends should be cautious with that approach. Geo-targeting online can struggle with the rapid pace of change, making accuracy and efficiency difficult. Meanwhile, one of direct mail’s greatest strengths is audience targeting. Direct mail lists can be more precisely aligned with newly established district boundaries, down to the specific household. Moreover, for campaigns that invest in data modeling, lists can be tailored to the precise number of households that are persuadable or in a GOTV universe.

Address Quality is Critical



Direct mail is too expensive to waste on bad data. Address Change Service (ACS), offered by the United States Postal Service, provides automatic updates on undeliverable mail — flagging incorrect addresses, movers, and other issues.

Campaigns can feed that information directly back into their lists, improving accuracy with every drop. Companies like SnailWorks can help you manage that data to make it simple to update your lists.

It’s not flashy, but it’s incredibly effective and improves efficiency, which is a strategic benefit. Better data means less waste and better targeting. And in a cycle where margins matter, those incremental gains add up.

Track and Coordinate Mailing with Other Campaign Efforts



Direct mail is completely trackable so you can know, precisely, when your mailing was given to the Postal Service and when it was delivered. Of course, there’s peace of mind just in knowing your mail was delivered, but this also allows you to coordinate other campaign activities to coincide with your mail. Canvassers can prioritize precincts and neighborhoods based on where the mail has already been delivered. Emails can be timed to arrive the same day as the mail, each communication reinforcing the desired message.

Mail Tracking services like SnailWorks can help you get all of your campaigns and all of your mailing vendors on one platform, so you can be confident that your vendors are meeting their commitments and demonstrate to your campaigns that you are meeting yours.

Extra Impressions for Free, Courtesy of USPS



Informed Delivery™ is a USPS service that sends emails to subscribers (roughly 36% of US households subscribe to Informed Delivery) showing them grayscale previews of what is going to be in their mailboxes. More than one-in-three households subscribe, and when that email arrives, they open it – with a more than 60% open rate. You can replace that grayscale image with your own full color ad that will appear in the email – along with a clickable link. Your ad is being delivered to an opt-in email list with a 60% open rate for free. In fact, it’s better than free – the Postal Service will give you a discount on your postage for including your ad.

Like all Postal programs, there are rules and processes to follow. That’s another place where SnailWorks can help. We put together these campaigns and help get them approved for a discount every day.

Use QR Codes And Make Them Personal



QR codes are the action button you can print right on your mail piece. Voters scan them to learn more about your candidate, to donate, to volunteer. People are comfortable with them and know how to scan them. Now you can take it a step further and make each QR code unique, so you know exactly who is scanning them – great for attribution and follow-up messaging to your best voters.

Add a New Element to Voter Registration Mailings



Voter turnout will be just as critical in 2026 given how tight some of these races are. Voter registration campaigns are a tried-and-true way to add supporters to the voting rolls. One challenge with voter registration drives is that completed forms are mailed back to local election officials, not to the campaign. As a result, measuring a registration drive’s effectiveness has always been difficult. Now, even though the form still goes to election officials, you can add tracking to see exactly who registered — and who didn’t — allowing you to continue outreach and work toward registering every voter.

Smarter Mail Wins



The benefits of direct mail are clear and virtually every campaign will invest in this essential channel. The question is, what can you do to make it more effective?

SnailWorks has the answer: Track every piece, use Informed Delivery, ensure your addresses are correct, add QR codes, and track voter registration efforts.

Mail is still a kingmaker. You can make it even better.

Dave Lewis is the President of SnailWorks, the leading provider of cutting-edge mail tracking services, Informed Delivery ® advertising, political mail tracking and digital marketing support. He can be reached here: dlewis@snailworks.com