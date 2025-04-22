Industry Voices

In-District Dollars Win Races — Just Look at Florida

By Ken Mika

Earlier this month, Republicans notched a major victory in Florida, with both Rep. Randy Fine and Rep. Jimmy Patronis winning their special elections. While both races leaned red from the outset, the final result came in stark contrast to the narrative that dominated headlines in the weeks leading up to Election Day on April 1st.

Twenty days before the special election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, new FEC reports showed Democrat Josh Weil had raised a staggering $10 million, compared to just $1 million from Fine.

On paper, Weil held a commanding cash advantage. But what he didn’t have was what mattered most: an enthusiasm advantage — in Florida, and more critically, in the district.

Upon closer inspection, the contrast was striking: more than 50 percent of Fine’s donations came from Florida and his district. Weil? Just 2 percent came from within Florida. His top fundraising state wasn’t even close — it was California, according to an analysis of pre-election FEC data.

Yes, having a financial edge helps. But when your donations aren’t coming from where you’re actually running, that’s a red flag.

Why In-District Fundraising Matters

In-district and in-state fundraising is a powerful metric for one simple reason: people who donate to your campaign are far more likely to vote for your campaign.

Campaigns often get fixated on the top-line number, but it matters where those dollars come from. If you’re raising big money from donors who can’t cast a vote for you, it’s not just inefficient — it’s a warning sign. Here’s how to take control of your fundraising and make sure you’re not leaving votes (and dollars) on the table.

1. Segment Your Data

Start by segmenting your donor list — email, text, mail — by geography: in-district/in-state vs. out-of-district/out-of-state.

Tailor your messages accordingly. Local donors should hear about issues that directly impact them. National supporters might need more context or different issues altogether. Don’t miss out on a contribution because you used a one-size-fits-all message. In short: one candidate, two strategies.

2. Split Your Fundraising Ads

Polling will tell you: what matters to voters in your district isn’t always what’s making headlines nationally.

Let’s say your district cares about infrastructure, but the national news is focused on climate. Don’t run the same ad everywhere. Local fundraising ads should speak to local concerns. National donors may respond to broader ideological appeals.

And don’t stop at display ads—split your search strategy, too. When voters go looking for a candidate, make sure they find the right message at the right moment.

3. Tie It All Together

This is where omni-channel marketing earns its keep.

When someone receives your mail, sees your ad, hears from a volunteer, and visits your website—it should all feel like one unified campaign. That consistency helps potential donors (and voters) make a decision faster.

It’s not just about raising money—it’s about equipping supporters to recruit more donors and voters on your behalf.

4. Turn Donors Into Voters

As Election Day nears, the value of your in-district donor list skyrockets. Why?

Because these are the people you can turn into volunteers. Yard signs. Door knocking. Phone banking. Most importantly: voting.

Out-of-state donors still matter — keep asking. But your in-district base is how you win.

Ken Mika, is a father, CEO at Politicoin and RNC alum. Former director of email marketing for the Republican National Committee and Trump campaign, Ken has played an integral role in the party’s online fundraising operations.