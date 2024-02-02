Ad Saturation Is the Symptom, Not the Disease

A new solution rolling out for political marketers next week aims to cure the disease that causes digital ad saturation.

“Frequency is a symptom, not the problem,” said Ray Kingman, CEO of Semcasting, a data-as-a-service company. “The problem is transparency. [Campaigns] don’t know who they reached, who they didn’t, much less how many times.”

He added: “You could have a match rate of 60 percent [with a target list], but you’d be pounding away on 5 percent of that list … to get your impression objectives, but you’re not getting much coverage and you didn’t know [it].”

To help address this challenge for political marketers, Semcasting is rolling out “real time voter measurement” next week. In a nutshell, the service, which Semcasting started out offering to health insurer clients who needed confirmation that they’d reached their members, is designed to tells campaigns who in an audience they’ve reached so that they can be taken off the target list, or “deprecated” in ad tech parlance.

Kingman said it will also help clients vary their messaging so targets don’t get tired of seeing the same ad.

“Maybe the initial message is healthcare and then there’s a follow on on border security,” he said, noting that fundraisers could benefit from this offering.

“On the fundraising side, you have them reached and maybe you want to walk down the offer or the request amount over a period of time, that kind of thing,” he said.

The service, which is available at no cost to clients who use the company’s AudienceDesigner tool, works on every platform or DSP except Facebook, he said.