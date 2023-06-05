Will Campaigns Catch Up To Brands When It Comes To Dynamic Creative?

Brand advertisers have been deploying dynamic creative on OTT/CTV with considerable success. Take Coinbase, for instance, which during the Super Bowl in 2022 dropped a QR code into a dynamic ad that led to its landing page getting 20 million hits.

Vendors now are trying to entice political clients with the prospect of using ACR data to deliver targeted CTAs to their audiences. So far, media consultants and their clients are not biting. Their reluctance comes down to a few factors, one of them being, well, those aren’t the conversations political marketers want to have on OTT/CTV — at least right now, according to Shannon Chatlos, a partner at GOP shop Strategic Partners & Media.

“I don’t really use OTT for that,” she said during C&E’s CampaignTech East conference in May. “I don’t really use OTT for conversions. … I’m trying to persuade people or educate people.”

Still, as streaming TV content continues to take up more of voters’ viewing time, they’ll likely be more takers on dynamic creative — particularly during a presidential year when media budgets are going to be bigger. But if dynamic creative is going to get deployed in any volume during next year’s presidential cycle, it’ll be early in the calendar, according to Meredith Morton, president of Democratic media buying shop Pinpoint Media.

“Because our turnaround time is so fast, in terms of responding to messaging, that to build-in that interactive quality, which can take a little longer, becomes more difficult,” she told C&E in a recent interview. “That might be a little bit easier at the beginning of the cycle when you can plan it out a bit better.”

Still, Morton does believe that political marketers will follow brands further into the dynamic ad space. She noted that the campaign industry has historically lagged behind brand advertisers when it comes to adoption of new tools.

“We’ll get there,” she said. “We always do.”