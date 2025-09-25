Industry Voices

Don’t Panic About Fundraising Gaps: 7 Ways to Make Up Ground

By Ken Mika

If you’re running a campaign and feeling that familiar pit in your stomach after seeing your opponent’s latest fundraising report — take a breath. Money matters, but it isn’t everything. In fact, in the last quarter Republicans were outraising Democrats across nearly every national committee.

The RNC, NRSC, and NRCC collectively brought in more than $214 million compared to Democrats’ $175 million in the quarter that ended June 30th. GOP donors are engaged, and there’s no reason your campaign can’t capture its share of that enthusiasm — even if you’re behind today.

The reality is that 2026 is still a long road away. Campaigns that start building smart, sustainable programs now can not only close the gap but ultimately out‑perform better‑funded opponents. I’ve seen it happen time and time again. It all comes down to creativity, testing, and relentless focus on the fundamentals.

Fundraising is a means to an end, not the end itself. Candidates who tell their authentic story, connect with voters, and build trust are the ones who succeed — whether they out raise or get outspent. If you’re behind in dollars, commit to making up ground with hustle, discipline, and strategic outreach.

Tactics to Close the Gap

Here are proven ways campaigns can make up ground when trailing in fundraising:

1. Re‑introduce yourself to your housefile. Donors who know you are your best source of support. Tell your story clearly. Explain why this race matters and what’s at stake. A strong, authentic tone is everything.

2. Test relentlessly. A/B test subject lines, donation amounts, images, and calls to action. Even a 10-percent improvement in response rate compounds over time.

3. Segment smarter. Don’t treat your list like one audience. Re‑engage lapsed donors differently than recent supporters. Speak to $25 donors differently than $500 donors.

4. Leverage revenue shares — but wisely. These programs can supercharge fundraising, but remember your audience is national. If you’re partnering with outside groups, make sure you’re reaching people who actually care about your race and message.

5. Build omni‑channel consistency. Your story on social media, in emails, at events, and in texts should feel cohesive. Voters respond when they see the same clear, compelling message across every touchpoint.

6. Invest in quality data. Clean, updated data ensures your outreach dollars are spent wisely. Bad lists waste money, time, and opportunity.

7. Ask about them, not just you. Fundraising is about relationships. When possible, especially with higher‑dollar prospects, take time to understand their priorities and why they give.

The Don’ts

As you ramp up your program, avoid the shortcuts that damage credibility:

Don’t lie to raise money. Authenticity matters.

Authenticity matters. Don’t fake who you are or misrepresent why you’re raising money.

or misrepresent why you’re raising money. Don’t impersonate someone else or run bait‑and‑switch tactics. It might bring in dollars short‑term, but it destroys trust and long‑term viability.

The Long Game

Closing a fundraising gap isn’t about gimmicks. It requires consistent effort and disciplined strategy. Campaigns that commit to telling their story, testing their tactics, and treating donors with respect will always be better positioned to win — even if they start behind.

The good news? Republicans are already out raising Democrats. Donor enthusiasm is real. Down‑ballot campaigns have an opportunity right now to tap into that energy. If you’re willing to put in the work — develop a program, test it, and keep improving — it’s possible not just to close the gap, but to surge ahead.

Ken Mika is the CEO of Campaign Engine, a GOP fundraising firm.