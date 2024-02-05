Hot Takes Digital Advertising Edition: What’s Underrated For 2024

You’ve already read my hot takes on what’s overrated in digital advertising in 2024. Now, let’s explore the low-key digital heroes in 2024.

Underrated #1: Micro Persuasion

Yes, microtargeting just got dunked on, but micro persuasion is all about winning hearts and minds. It uses subtle cues like trust-building visuals or words to create personalized messages that gradually influence voters online. It can shape voter perceptions, guide actions and even win votes like Obama’s iconic “Hope” image or Trump’s “MAGA” red hat. Both transcended the physical world and shaped entire digital programs making voters feel they were part of a movement.

Micro persuasion shines when tailored to the right audience, although what works for one voter may not work for another. When combined with authentic creative on quality inventory, it has the power to reshape how we communicate through digital advertising.

Underrated #2: A Humble King: Pre Roll or Online Video (OLV)

Everybody loves OTT video for all the obvious reasons: a lean-back linear ad experience paired with the targeting and data capabilities of digital. Best of both worlds. But pre-roll/online video (OLV) is the real workhorse in digital media. It’s the best way to target your audience at scale with sight, sound and motion.

Pre roll is the OG of video advertising and it still works. Six, 15 or 30-second ads appear before desired content, meaning actual human eyeballs are seeing your message. And with CPM’s in the low double digits, it’s a great way to extend audience reach and build frequency quickly and efficiently.

Underrated #3: Digital Is A Team Player

One of the best digital operators in politics recently told me “anyone can pull off a standard digital buy.” And she’s right. Every media sales rep in the country is vying for political budgets so an unsophisticated buy is an easy lift.

The real talent is crafting a layered multi-channel program. Don’t fall into the trap of planning media buys in a walled garden vacuum or focusing on just one tactic or screen. Elections are not won just on podcasts or Hulu. Leverage traditional media to make your digital ad dollars work harder.

After all, voters are more than just data points in a media plan. They deserve to be met where they are — even if it’s on your back porch on an iPad.

Kate Holliday is the Vice President of Politics and Public Affairs at Powers Interactive Digital, an SPO-driven digital company.