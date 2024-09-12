The Digital Ad Space in ’24: Targeting With Accuracy and Speed

Campaigns of all shapes and sizes have been navigating some unpredictability this election cycle. Look no further than how drastically the ’24 campaign has changed in just the last three months.

The ever changing landscape means there’s a premium on getting the right message in front of the right voters (at the right time) in the digital ad space between now and November.

Kyle Cundy of Stirista spoke with C&E about the biggest targeting issues her company is helping advertisers solve this year, and how to be sure your campaign is set up to get the most out of CTV.