Political Ad Overexposure is Burning Out Voters, Survey Finds

By Max Greenwood

New survey data is putting some hard numbers behind a problem political advertisers have long suspected: Voters are tuning out from ad overexposure and platforms are more fragmented than ever.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. voters from programmatic media firm Digital Remedy conducted found that no single platform dominates when it comes to political messaging awareness. Voters reported seeing political ads across social media (54 percent), local news (39 percent) and streaming TV (35 percent) with no clear frontrunner among them.

That fragmentation is exactly why campaigns struggle to know where they’re actually reaching voters and where they might be wasting money on duplicate impressions across channels.

“There’s this overall exposure fatigue,” said Matt Fanelli, the chief revenue officer at Digital Remedy. “It’s the fine balance between how much is too much, and that’s really where frequency capping comes into play to make sure that you’re not overexposing a group of people, because then that becomes an inherent challenge.”

Perhaps the most striking finding from the survey: one-third of respondents said overexposure to political ads makes them annoyed with a campaign. That points to a real risk of wasted spend and inefficient frequency for buyers who aren’t tracking household-level reach carefully.

At the same time nearly 80 percent of voters said political messaging should feel relevant to their local community. And more than 60 percent said they’d rather see the right message than be reached on the right platform or see an ad more often, suggesting that message quality may matter more to voters than raw frequency or channel selection.

The survey, which was conducted in April, comes alongside Digital Remedy’s launch of VoterReach, a new household-level intelligence tool within its political media division The Political Desk.

The tool is designed to help campaigns see where their media dollars are creating real incremental reach versus where they’re hitting the same households repeatedly, broken down by congressional district, ZIP code, designated market area, county and state legislative district, along with competitive race ratings from outlets like Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

Taken together the survey findings suggest campaigns heading into the 2026 midterms may need to rethink how they’re measuring success, since simply buying more impressions across more platforms could actually work against them if it means voters in the same households are seeing the same message too many times while others in target districts are missed altogether.

“All these campaigns are working with multiple vendors across multiple platforms – everything from streaming to audio to social media,” Digital Remedy’s Sales Director Sally Furlong said. “The challenge is unifying all of that data. Are we hitting the same people over and over again? Are we getting that voter ad fatigue?”